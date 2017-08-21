Places for Kielder Marathon races are filling up fast

Places for Britain’s most beautiful races during Kielder Marathon weekend are filling up fast.

Event organisers are now urging anyone thinking of entering one of the races to do so quickly to avoid missing out.

The 2017 Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon Weekend is being held at Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Waterside and Reservoir site on the weekend of October 7/8.

Places in the Run Bike Run event are almost full, with the marathon, half-marathon, 10k and the children’s events not far behind.

Race director Steve Cram said: “There’s been a fantastic response to this year’s events from all across the country and if you want to bag your place on the start line for the marathon, half marathon, 10k or Run Bike Run then get your application in now before it’s too late.

“The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon has become one of the key events in the running diary and although it’s a challenging course there is something for all runners, whatever your ability.”

David Hall, head of leisure strategy at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are just six weeks away from the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon Weekend and can’t wait to host Britain’s most beautiful marathon for another year.

“Looking at the entries for this year, it’s clear we are in for another busy one, so I would urge anyone who’s been thinking of entering to get signed up quickly so they don’t miss out on a place.”

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon Weekend 2017 is run by Events of the North, a company led by Olympians Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, in conjunction with Northumbrian Water, Active Northumberland and Northumberland County Council.

The quickest and easiest way to enter any of the Kielder Marathon 2017 events is online. Visit www.kieldermarathon.com