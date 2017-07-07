PICTURES: Saying a sad farewell to Alnwick high school

Students from the Duchess’s Community High School recently attended their Year 13 leavers party.

Held in The Alnwick Garden, it took place on Friday, June 23, from 6.30pm until midnight, and featured a barbecue meal.

Departing students at the farewell party at The Alnwick Garden pavilion.

The students were greeted with champagne and non-alcoholic cocktails, while local DJ Chris Stringer – who has also previously done the school’s Holly Ball events – provided music all night.

As well as the meal, students had access to the Garden and the likes of The Grand Cascade with staff describing this private use as ‘a privilege’.

A group picture also took place in front of the cascade, which was Jamie Macaulay’s most memorable moment. He said: “The picture will be a great memento of the end of our school careers and the people who helped us through the year.”

Leaver Dan Lyst said: “The leavers’ dinner was a fantastic night. The food was great and we were really lucky with the weather, so it was the perfect way to celebrate the end of exams and the end our time at Duchess.”

DCHS Year 13 leavers get in the party mood.

Another leaver added: “It’s one of the last times we will see some people which is quite sad.”

The event was planned by school with the senior students deciding on the menu, as well as helping to advertise the event itself.

On the night, head girl Jenny Kay was walking around taking pictures and there was also an awards ceremony, with prizes such as Best Dressed.

Jenny said: “It was a really great night; the food was fantastic, the music was fab and who could have asked for a better venue. The Alnwick Garden is such a gorgeous place, it really made it such a special night.”

School's out - Year 13 students from Duchess's Community High School, Alnwick, at the leavers' party in The Alnwick Garden.

She added: “The staff were fantastic too and made the night so much more fabulous.

“All in all, it was a fabulous night with the best people. The Sixth-Form team did such a great job organising it.’”

Staff also commented on the event, saying it was ‘a really happy successful evening’ and also a ‘night full of joy’.