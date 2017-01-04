PICTURES: Hunt saddles up for New Year meet

Crowds braved the cold to meet the horses and hounds at the Percy Hunt’s annual New Year meet.

Riders gathered at the Barbican at Alnwick Castle for Monday’s traditional ride-out.

Whipper In Matthew Sewell and Huntsman Robert McCarthy at the Percy Hunt New Year Meet on Bank Holiday Monday at Alnwick Castle. Picture by Laine Baker

Percy Specials helped keep the chill at bay, while youngsters enjoyed getting up close to the hounds.

Among those seeing the hunt on their way were the Duke of Northumberland and his daughter Lady Katie.

The meet was filmed live on Facebook by Gazette photographer Jane Coltman and was watched by more than 46,000 people worldwide.

Huntsman Robert McCarthy

Joe Roberts, aged 5

