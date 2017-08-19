PICTURES: Bumper year for Warkworth Show

Growers, maker and bakers turned up in their droves to make today's Warkworth Show one of the most successful yet.

The 146th annual event attracted more than 100 entries above last year's figure and judge Tom Pattinson said the quality was super.

"Its a great show with extremely good standard of entries in the fruit and veg classes," he said.

There was a different layout in the show tent which seemed to prove popular - it was more open and airy than in previous years.

Here are some pictures of the show by Jane Coltman - more photos, plus cup results, in the Gazette this week.