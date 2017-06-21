PICTURES: Alnmouth Arts Festival

The organisers of Alnmouth Arts Festival couldn’t have picked a better weekend for it as the 13th showcase was bathed in bright sunshine.

The event, on Saturday and Sunday, featured more than 70 artists in venues around the seaside village alongside street food, live music and plenty of activities for young people, including circus workshops, puppet making, storytelling, shanty songs and dancing.

This year’s festival poster winner was illustrator Stephen Jeffrey. His work was chosen by a panel of judges as the best portrayal of the festival and all its elements, ‘perfectly summing up’ the annual event and Alnmouth itself.

The organisers also thanked all the volunteers who helped out across the weekend.

Andrew Scott, who helped organise the showcase, said: “The Alnmouth Arts Festival continues to go from strength to strength as a showcase for local artists.”

