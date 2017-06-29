PICTURE GALLERY: Northumberland Tourism Awards

Take a look at all of the pictures from last Thursday’s Northumberland Tourism Awards ceremony at Alnwick Castle.

Click on the link above for our gallery of photos by Jane Coltman.

The awards were launched by Northeast Press’ four county titles – the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, in association with destination management organisation Northumberland Tourism.

All of those who won prizes on the night are listed here and we couldn’t have done it without the help of our sponsors.

Remember to buy a copy of this week’s Gazette for a special eight-page supplement on the awards.