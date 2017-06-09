Photography studio to host launch event

An Alnwick photography studio is preparing a new launch this weekend following an expansion.

Purple Pomegranate Photography Studios will be holding the launch event at their new premises in Bondgate Within, on Saturday.

Owner Fiona Nicholl has been a professional photographer since 2000, with Purple Pomegranate first opening almost 15 years ago, being built on wedding photography for the first six years.

Since then, the business has steadily grown, developing into portraiture and specialising in new-born and family portraits.

Fiona particularly loves photographing portraits and weddings, and undertakes a mix of corporate and commercial work.

She said: “With a background in fine art, creative expression is at the heart of everything we do. We see every photograph as an opportunity to create beautiful visual imagery to be enjoyed.

“I have lived in Alnwick for the past three years and I am so pleased we made the move. The region is beautiful and the town is so welcoming. There are exciting times ahead.”

The new studio is situated at 54 Bondgate Within, above Superdrug and opposite Costa.

Fiona is thrilled with the new location, adding: “I have really enjoyed moving into this street, the other businesses are super friendly and helpful and there is a lovely community atmosphere.”

The studio will host a party for the launch, from noon to 4pm, offering drinks, nibbles and special offers to the general public, such as a free mini album, worth £70, for the first six portrait sessions booked.