Pets at Home offers a helping hand

Alnwick’s Pets at Home store is offering local Beaver and Scout groups free workshops to help members gain their Animal Carer and Animal Friend badges.

Young people attending the sessions at the shop will be given workbooks to help record the advice they will receive from trained in-store colleagues on how to care for pets responsibly.

The children will learn about the five welfare needs of animals and how to look after small animals, fish or insects and understand the correct types, varieties and quantities of food to feed them.

They will also find out about the right habitats, where they sleep and how to ensure they get the appropriate level of exercise. Coupled with this, they will learn how to keep animals healthy and recognise illnesses.

To book a workshop, contact the store via petsathome.com or call 0845 266 1243.