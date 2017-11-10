Petition launched calling for action at Alnwick bus station

A petition has been launched calling for action at Alnwick’s much-maligned bus station, branded an embarrassment and an eye-sore.

Alnwick Branch Labour Party started the online campaign – in change.org – at the end of last week and it has already been signed by hundreds of people.

The petition is calling for Northumberland County Council to work with Arriva, Morrisons and other interested parties to find a solution to the long-standing issues with the terminus.

The petition states: ‘The current facilities are of an unacceptable standard and funding is needed to provide the modern transport hub that public transport users and local businesses need.

‘After surveying local residents and visitors to our town, we have identified the embarrassment and anger many people feel, due to the condition of the bus station, which is now causing practical issues due to accessibility and lack of facilities.

‘We, the signatories, support the campaign to take immediate action on the Alnwick bus station site. This petition will be sent to Northumberland County Council once enough signatures have been gathered.’

The bus station is owned by Morrisons and leased to Arriva.

Attempts have been made recently to improve the situation, including the installation of new CCTV.

At the end of last year, we reported that other steps – through a partnership approach involving a number of organisations – would be taken to try to solve the issue, such as monitoring the cleaning of the bus station and ensuring the bins are emptied.

The petition can be signed at tinyurl.com/ydhogqmh