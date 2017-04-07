Petition is launched to save ‘key’ community facilities

An online petition has been launched to fight the closure and demolition of important community facilities.

The coaching team from the junior section of Alnwick Harriers has started the battle to save the sports hall and annexe at the Lindisfarne Middle School site.

All the buildings on the plot, including the school, are due to be knocked down in the summer, after the school shuts for good in July.

The county council has said that it is working to find suitable alternative accommodation for users of the sports hall and annexe, which houses the Adult Learning Service, among other groups. The authority says that options for future uses are being considered.

But the coaching team from the thriving junior Harriers are not convinced.

They are calling for no closure and demolition of the sporting and community facilities until suitable and affordable replacements are found.

If this cannot be achieved, they are fighting for the current amenities to stay open.

Coach Mike Telfer said: “This petition is about ensuring our continued use of good education and sporting facilities that meet the needs of the entire community.

“Our concern is that if these closures go ahead prior to the provision of replacements, further promises will be broken and we will lose these vital facilities forever.

“The Lindisfarne campus has good facilities that are affordable for voluntary clubs and further education groups.

“We currently face an uncertain future and the current demolition proposal without provision of replacement buildings is shocking.

“It shows a total disregard for sporting and adult education development and for our fitness and wellbeing, especially for our young people.”

Mr Telfer said the club feels ‘misled’ about the consequences of the middle-school closure, saying that they were not consulted on plans to demolish the ‘key’ community facilities’ and only learnt about it in the Gazette two weeks ago.

The petition was launched earlier this week. To sign it, visit tinyurl.com/m5mf8gn

A county-council spokeswoman said: “It is currently intended that demolition will include clearance of the whole site. We are working with the Adult Learning Service and the groups that use the sports hall to find suitable alternative accommodation for them​.”