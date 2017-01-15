PETITION: Back campaign on nurses’ pay

The RCN is asking readers to sign a petition at www.rcn.org.uk/nursingcounts demanding an end to the one per cent cap on nurses’ pay.

Public sector pay restraint has seen nurses’ wages drop by 14 per cent in real terms since 2010. It was recently announced that MPs would receive a 1.4 per cent pay rise this year.

MPs have received pay increases amounting to nearly 14 per cent since 2010, yet the Government has maintained a one per cent cap on NHS staff pay, despite the fact that NHS staff work long shifts, often during unsocial hours, trying to keep the nation healthy.

Nurses enjoy a diverse and rewarding career that really makes a difference, but they must be wondering exactly what they have to do to merit a pay award which reflects the value of their work.

There are currently 24,000 nurse vacancies across the UK. Our NHS is already struggling to cope with hospital bed shortages, long waiting times and understaffed wards.

More than ever, the Government should be encouraging people to consider nursing as a career and ensuring nursing staff don’t leave. The evidence is strong that nurse numbers have a direct impact on patient health.

The RCN needs to collect 100,000 signatures for Parliament to consider nurses’ pay for debate. By signing you could make a difference.

Glenn Turp,

Regional Director, RCN Northern Region