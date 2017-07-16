Pet store to hold free children’s workshops

Parents are being invited to bring their children to a series of fun, free animal workshops.

The sessions are being held at Alnwick’s Pets at Home store this summer.

The classes will cover the needs and adventures of a whole host of pets, including guinea pigs, hamsters, degus and fish.

Children can expect to find out about the fascinating world of each pet, learning about the five welfare needs – shelter; food and water; good health; appropriate company; and the right living environment – and even getting the chance to interact with some pets in-store.

Pets at Home colleagues, most of whom are pet owners themselves, will be providing friendly expertise to ensure kids learn everything they can while having fun.

Anthony Griffiths, store manager at Alnwick, said: “The free workshops are a chance for young pet lovers to learn about responsible pet ownership, while having lots of fun.

“Our expert colleagues will be able to offer tips and advice on pet care, while making the workshops both interactive and educational.”

Visit the Pets at Home website to find out more and to book your place.