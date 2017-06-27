Penny farthing to head up parade to open Wooler festival

The organisers of Glendale Festival are urging people to dress up their bicycles and even mobility scooters to take part in their opening parade.

Chairman of the festival committee, Alison Lloyd-Harris, said: “Last year, we had decorated wheelbarrows which looked great, particularly as some families had tied in their children’s fancy dress to the theme, so we had a pirate ship and pirates, the mad hatter and his tea table and a mini queen in a wheelbarrow coach.

“This year, we’re asking people to decorate their bicycles and also mobility scooters and join in the parade, which starts at noon.

“Whether it’s a few balloons and tassels or a more ambitious project, we’d love to have lots of people taking part. There will be a prize for the best effort.

“We’ve even found a penny farthing bicycle, made by a local man, Len Clucas, to head up the fancy-dress part of the parade which will follow the Coldstream Pipe Band down the High Street.”

Glendale Festival, which takes place on Sunday, July 23, also includes free live bands from 2pm to 9pm, a street fair and entertainment as well as a model railway layout and children’s activities. This year, there is also set to be a community fun day on the Saturday.

Anyone who would like to take part in the competition should turn up at Padgepool Place car park at 11.45am. Call 01668 282406 for more.