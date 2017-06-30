PE teacher set for African trip

A PE teacher is travelling to Africa on Sunday to pass on his knowledge and expertise to help improve teaching in underprivileged communities.

Andrew Bottomer, 50, from Alnwick, will put primary teachers through their paces during a football coaching course in northern Malawi. He will also raise HIV/Aids awareness.

For the trip, he has managed to raise £2,400; £1,400 via his GoFundMe page and £1,000 from a donation by The Alnwick Lion’s Club.

Equipment has been donated by Active Northumberland; The Salvation Army, Alnwick; Rock Cricket Club; Cramlington Learning Village; Blyth Academy; St Benet Biscop School, Bedlington; The Lord’s Taverners; and National Volleyball Association.

He has also managed to twin Chitipa Utd – in Malawi – with Spittal Rovers FC.