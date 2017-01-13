PCC named as patron for abuse project

Operation Encompass, which supports children and young people who are exposed to domestic abuse, has appointed Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner as its patron.

Operation Encompass trains key adults in schools to receive information from the police prior to the start of the school day, ensuring the child is supported in school.

The scheme is based on a wealth of research which has identified the impact exposure to domestic abuse has upon children and seeks to mitigate against this.

Northumbria PCC, Dame Vera Baird, said: “I am honoured to have been asked to be a patron of this excellent initiative, by the fantastic founders Elisabeth and David Carney-Haworth.

“I have seen the benefits of Operation Encompass first-hand in the Northumbria Force area, following my request for it to be implemented and it has been a real difference.

“As patron, I want to use my position as a PCC to encourage police forces nationwide to fully adopt the scheme.”

She added: “Far too many children are affected by domestic abuse, they can literally be in the room when it happens.

“A fractured home life like this can mean the next day they might go to school without the proper uniform, without eating breakfast, without being able to concentrate.”

Mr Carney-Haworth said: “We are really pleased that Dame Vera has accepted our invitation to be part of Operation Encompass by being our Patron, she brings a wealth of experience that will help us further promote our work and ensure that more children and teachers benefit from Operation Encompass.

“We are looking forward to working with Dame Vera in the months and years ahead.”