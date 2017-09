Twice lately I and others have had to scrape old ladies from Alnwick’s pavements after the poor souls had tripped, one with a bleeding nose bridge, the other with sore hands.

By sheer chance, before this I had been counting the number of times I had tripped in a fortnight, the answer came in as 21.

The pavements in Alnwick are a real disgrace.

David Turnbull,

Alnwick