Pavement repairs lead to complaints

Work to repair pavements in an Alnwick residential street, following numerous complaints, has been described as ‘horrendous’ and ‘absolutely shocking’.

However, Northumberland County Council has assured the residents of Chapel Lands that the work carried out recently was ‘a temporary measure’ ahead of permanent repairs later this year, during better weather.

The initial repairs to pavements in Chapel Lands.

Resident Michael James said: “It’s horrendous. To think it’s us that’s paying for it as well. To say it’s shoddy is an understatement, it’s appalling to be honest. It’s haphazard and absolutely shocking.”

He added that the cynic in him wonders whether the repairs are only temporary because Alnwick county councillor Gordon Castle raised the issue at County Hall.

Mr James also questioned the wisdom – and cost – of workmen and equipment going there twice.

Coun Castle had requested that repairs be done on behalf of residents, but said that once the work had been carried out, there were even more complaints – this time about the quality of the work.

Having gone back to the council, he was told that more permanent and acceptable repairs were programmed for later in 2017. “My view is that better communications with residents are needed to ensure they do not think that temporary repairs are permanent,” he added.

A county council spokeswoman said: “The work that has just been done on these pavements is only a temporary measure, to make them safe in the short term. When the weather is suitable for the processes we will use, we will be carrying out a full and permanent repair. This is likely to be some time during the spring.”