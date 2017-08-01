Party reflects on ‘amazing’ year at AGM

The Berwick-upon-Tweed branch of the Labour Party held its annual general meeting in Berwick last month.

The meeting was packed with members, both new and old, and the new branch executive officers were elected.

A discussion took place about the amazing year that the branch has had.

Membership is at a record high, with the secretary reporting there are now more than 220 registered members and supporters, rising from a base of around 60 members less than two years ago.

Some of the challenges of being part of a constituency with such a broad geographical area were discussed.

It was agreed to establish ward groups to better represent the diverse interests of communities more distant from the single large town of Berwick itself.

There was great interest in this idea, with members looking forward to campaigning on issues in the interests of their local communities.

Berwick Branch Labour Party meets again in October and the new ward groups are to meet this month and in September. Meeting arrangements will be circulated to members, registered supporters and affiliates when available.

Anyone interested in finding out more should visit the Berwick Branch Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/berwicklabourparty/

At the General Election in May, Labour’s candidate for the Berwick constituency, Scott Dickinson, finished second behind Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the re-elected Conservative MP, as he leap-frogged Lib Dem Julie PÖrksen. This was a significant improvement on the party’s performance at the previous election as Scott, who is also a county councillor, secured 10,364 votes, compared to 6,042 in 2015.