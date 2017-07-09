Participation needed on Wooler plan

Wooler is halfway there in developing its neighbourhood plan after a year of hard work.

The two key emerging issues are housing and more employment, but a higher level of participation is now needed from Wooler residents, businesses and visitors so their views can be included in the plan.

The emerging draft plan covers the local economy and more jobs, site development, a wider range of housing, improving the environment and better landscape, design and accessibility.

The steering group, led by Lynne Pringle, is seeking views on all elements of the plan.

Community engagement and collaboration is a critical part in the development of all aspects of the plan.

Exhibitions have already been held in a high-street shop and the Cheviot Centre, while Newcastle University planning students have been working with young people from Glendale Middle School on their ideas for the future of the town.

The group’s website – www.woolerneighbourhoodplan.org – highlights current issues and views and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Wooler.Neighbourhood.Plan is also now live. There will be stalls at the Glendale Festival later this month and at the Glendale Show in late August.

Distinctive boxes are being placed around Wooler to seek views and comments from everyone – residents, parents, farmers, businesses, clubs and societies, churches, pubs, schools and tourists.

The Wooler Neighbourhood Plan is not just about future development, it is about the future of the community, its physical structure, the public and private services available, employment opportunities, thecultural environment, and, last but not least, social aspects of residents’ lives,