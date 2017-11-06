Parliament Week event to take place in Wooler

A special study day on how the UK Parliament works is set to take place in Wooler later this month.

This year’s UK Parliament Week takes place from November 13 to 19 and sees more events than ever before, with more than 380,000 people expected to take part from almost every parliamentary constituency.

How UK Parliament Works: Study Day is taking place in Wooler’s Cheviot Centre on Tuesday, November 14, from 10am to 3pm.

It will cover the difference between Parliament and Government, House of Commons and the role of MPs, House of Lords and the role of Peers, select committees, All-Party Parliamentary Groups.

The session will be led by Kelvin Rushworth, a Wooler U3A Trustee and trainer certified by the UK Parliament’s Outreach and Engagement Service.

Hot drinks, fruit and nuts will be provided but please bring your own lunch. To book your free place, contact Kelvin on kelvinnspc@outlook.com