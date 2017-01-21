Parking issues, MBE and street works

Work on Queen Street, parking issues and MBE – these were all included on Coun Robert Arckless’s county-council report to Amble Town Council.

As reported in last week’s Gazette, preliminary work has been taking place for a transformation of Amble’s main shopping street, which includes removing the cobbles and replacing them with an alternative surface.

The main resurfacing work will begin on Monday, February 13, and take up to five days to complete.

He said: “I hope the works will better reflect the changed realities of long-term maintenance costs and deal with some of the problems to pedestrians caused by the cobbles.”

Coun Helen Lewis said the aim was to create a ‘nice, enhanced Queen Street’.

In other matters, Coun Arckless said that he was recently approached by residents on the new Alnwick Way development about the removal of trees at the edge of the site, as well as issues about maintenance.

He said that he has contacted neighbourhood services and the planning department at the county council and is awaiting a response.

He also told the meeting about parking issues at Andrew Drive and Coquetdale.

He said: “The Radcliffe Estate has some issues because it was designed and built just at the same time when car ownership was growing; there are difficulties about access in some parts of the estate. I recently met local residents and the area-housing officer to look at a specific problem in this area and some suggestions for improvement are being considered.”

He also gave an update about work to tackle the poor state of the Radcliffe and Hauxley road ends, which could be due to subsidence.

He said: “The Coal Authority has been carrying out tests on this site. The county council is committed to a resurfacing scheme as part of the Local Transport Plan for the new financial year, but obviously it makes sense to identify any underlying issues there might be.”

Coun Arckless was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list. He said: “As a proud Northumbrian, I am pleased that the award is for ‘services to the communities of Northumberland’.

“It has not been a solo effort and whatever I have achieved has been because I have been a team player.

“The reaction to the announcement has been amazing and very touching.”