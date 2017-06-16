Parishioners urged to have say on Whittingham plans

The parish council wants to hear views from residents on proposals for a residential park featuring 12 lodges in Whittingham.

As reported last week, the residential lodge/bungalow park scheme is for a site on the western approach to the village, to the north of Callaly Road and next to West Treetops.

Ian Lepingwell, chairman of Whittingham Vale Parish Council, said: “As a parish council, we like to involve our residents when there are significant planning applications.

“We have no opinion one way or the other as yet, but we want to test public opinion.”

The application has been put in St Bartholomew’s Church asking for residents’ comments. The parish council will also be discussing the plans at its meeting on Tuesday night when the applicant is expected to attend.