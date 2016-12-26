Parish council objects to new plan for lodges

Rothbury Parish Council has objected to amended plans to build holiday lodges at the village’s golf club, saying a lot of the concerns from the previous bid still remain.

Northumberland Estates’ new application for 11 holiday lodges, down from 21, on land south of Rothbury Golf Club has been lodged with the county council.

The lodges would all have three bedrooms, but there are two different types. Both lodge types have two double rooms and one twin room to provide accommodation for up to six people. The revised application is a scaled-down version of the previous one, which prompted numerous objections when it was submitted and then withdrawn.

The parish council spoke out against the plan last time round, highlighting issues such as visual impact and access, among other things.

And at last Wednesday’s meeting, members reiterated their concerns, saying they would object to the revised bid. It was felt that while the highways issues have ‘perhaps been addressed, most of the issues still stood’, including ‘significant concerns about visual impact’.

Coun Jeff Reynalds said: “We should continue our objections.”