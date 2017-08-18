Pair sentenced after drugs raid in Amble

Two men have been sentenced for stealing drugs including methadone and morphine from a chemist in Amble.

In the early hours of Sunday, police officers were called to a break-in at the town's Boots pharmacy on Queen Street.

Using a spade to smash the window, the pair, from Amble, then ripped a safe containing an assortment of controlled drugs from the wall, causing extensive damage to the store in the process. It was reported that the drugs, including methadone, morphine and oxycodone, were attempted to be sold following the targeted attack.

Officers arrested Colin Moore, 35, later that day and then caught up with James Easton, 26, two days later. Moore, of Straffen Court, was sentenced to 16 weeks while, Easton, of Leazes Street, was given a 16-week suspended sentence and a fine.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Amble, Liz Hall, said: "This was a planned attack for which I'm pleased to see an offender has been put behind bars. I'd like to send a message to would-be burglars in rural Northumberland - there is no hiding place. Offenders like this pair believe they can disrupt our communities. but we will continue to pursue you in a bid to keep our county one of the safest places to live in the UK."