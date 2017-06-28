Pair complete 24-hour walking marathon

Friends who walked around the clock have raised more than £700 for charity.

Derek Allan, from South Broomhill, and Shaun Watts, of Hadston, did laps of Ladyburn Lake at Druridge Bay Country Park in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society.

The pair walked for 24 hours straight, starting last Wednesday – the summer solstice. They covered more than 50 miles on the marathon and their spirits were buoyed by people turning up to walk with them part of the way and make donations to the cause.

To sponsor the pair, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/longestwalklongestday