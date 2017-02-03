Outline schemes in two villages back at committee

A housing developer’s bids for more than 200 homes in two Northumberland villages are back before the planning committee next week.

Grainger plc’s outline schemes for Hadston and Widdrington Station were both unanimously approved at the August 2016 meeting of the county council’s strategic planning committee.

The Hadston bid, described as Park View phase three, is for up to 90 homes on land close to the A1068, opposite Druridge Bay Country Park, while at Widdrington Station, the company is proposing to build 121 homes on greenfield land west of Grange Road and south of Grangemoor Road.

The applications are back as there is now a five-year housing land supply in that delivery area, which wasn’t the case last August, but they are both recommended for approval once again.