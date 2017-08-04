Organisers defend alcohol policy at Jess Glynne gig

A ban on people bringing in their own alcohol to this month’s Jess Glynne concert at Alnwick Pastures has sparked a critical response.

The pop megastar is performing in the town on Saturday, August 12, with support from Kiko, Mullally and Heart FM presenter and DJ Toby Anstis.

Concert-goers are allowed to take picnics into the arena – although there is a special area for this – but, as reported previously in the Gazette, booze is not allowed to be brought in, unlike Pastures gigs in the past, such as Jessie J and Jools Holland.

It has prompted anger on Facebook. They say they weren’t aware of this when buying tickets. There have also been negative comments about the fact that there will be a special area for people with picnics.

The concert is being organised by Alnwick Castle and Music Plus Sport. The castle says that the ban on alcohol is in line with all UK indoor and outdoor concert venues. They say that food and alcohol can be purchased inside the arena.

Not everyone is impressed though. Writing on our Facebook page, Stephen Thompson said he was considering getting rid of his tickets, posting: ‘Not allowed to take your own alcohol as first thought, organisers treating the locals badly again.’

Reflecting on previous years, Claire Elizabeth Kirchoff, wrote: ‘When we were at Jessie J and had some food and drinks brought by ourselves it was fab. You’d think they’d learn what’s good for them. Obviously not.’

But a Castle spokesman said: “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the concert. It promises to be a spectacular night of music, which we hope everyone will enjoy.

“In line with all UK indoor and outdoor concert venues in 2017 who provide beer stalls and bars, guests will not be permitted to bring their own alcohol into the concert venue. But there will be bars and food stalls on site selling drinks, food and refreshments.

“Guests are welcome to bring their own picnics and there will be a picnic area provided.

“As with all UK concert venues, security and bag checks will be undertaken. Alcohol, glass and bottled soft drinks over 500ml are not permitted and will be confiscated.”

It comes two years after Loose Cannon Events Management sparked anger by banning food and drink from being brought into the arena for the Tom Jones Pastures concert, which was cut short due to a power cut.

Tickets are still available for this year’s concert, with standard and VIP options available. Visit www.alnwickcastle.com where there is a full list of T&Cs.

The winners of the Gazette’s Jess Glynne competition in May will be sent their tickets by the organisers. Drawn out of the hat first were: VIP tickets– Ailsa Straughan, Shilbottle. Standard tickets – Gillian Lowes, Wooler; Charlotte Jackson, Meldon; Alison Lowes, Shilbottle.