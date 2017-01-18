Open day as Trust looks for new nurses

Nurses looking for a new challenge for 2017 are being invited to come along to an open recruitment event at Wansbeck General Hospital later this month, where the region’s newest centre of excellence for orthopaedics is based.

Senior nurses at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be on hand on Saturday, January 28, from 9am to 11am in the restaurant to talk to people about roles at the new centre and opportunities elsewhere in the hospital.

Search Northumbria nursing at www.eventbrite.co.uk to register.

Heather Lawson, matron for orthopaedics at Wansbeck hospital, said: “This new orthopaedic unit at Wansbeck General Hospital firmly secures Northumbria’s position at the forefront of orthopaedic care.

“For many years, we have pushed the boundaries to provide even better care for our patients, pioneering fast-track techniques to reduce patients’ length of stay, using advanced techniques to increase the number of procedures able to be carried out as day-cases and, above all, improving patients’ experiences.

“The centre is truly nurse-led and offers endless opportunities for development and I’d encourage anyone who’s interested to attend our open event to find out more and look around the unit.

“It’s a really exciting time to join us at Wansbeck hospital as every department strives to provide the highest standards for patients requiring planned and on-going care. We also have opportunities for nurses and midwives in the community and across the trust and urge anyone interested to come along.”