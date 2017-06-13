Online appeal for Northumberland woman after ‘tragic’ holiday accident

An online appeal has been launched to help a Northumberland woman who is in a coma overseas after she and a friend were involved in a ‘tragic accident’ while on holiday.

The JustGiving page is in aid of Tracie Harrison, from Blyth, and her family. It describes the recent incident as a ‘tragic accident’.

The page also includes the following information: ‘Tracie has been airlifted to hospital in mainland Greece and is currently in a coma.

‘Rachael – Tracie’s daughter – is flying out to be with her mother and leaving her young family behind.

‘We are looking for support to assist Rachael to live out there for as long as required and also to support her family, as all the family money has been used to get Rachael out to Greece.

‘We will also require funds to ensure Tracie can return to the UK once she is able to do so.

‘This has been a huge shock to the family and we appreciate any support which may be available.’

The appeal has brought in more than £1,400 so far.