On your bike! MP does her bit to help the Armed Forces

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was one of more than 80 MPs who raced alongside members of the Armed Forces on an exercise bike to raise money for The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal.

The 12-hour bike ride was held from 8am to 8pm in Portcullis House, Parliament, last Wednesday, and Anne-Marie, MP for Berwick, was delighted to take part.

She said: “I would like to thank the Industry and Parliament Trust and The Royal British Legion for arranging this event.

“The Royal British Legion provides invaluable support to the Armed Forces community; I am delighted to support them and the fantastic work they undertake for our brave Armed Forces Community who undertake an incredible duty to keep our nation safe and deserve our endless gratitude and support.”

MPs were encouraged to donate as they took part, with all of the money raised on the day going to help the Legion provide lifelong support for the Armed Forces community.