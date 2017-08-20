Older people’s development shortlisted for top award

The Weavers’ Court Extra Care scheme, in Alnwick, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national development award.

The £7million Karbon Homes facility, which opened its doors to residents in June 2016 and provides 58 units of Extra Care housing for older people, has been shortlisted in the best older people’s housing development (under 100 homes) category in the Inside Housing Development Awards 2017.

Built by Galliford Try Partnerships North and designed by architects ID Partnership, the scheme includes a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments for rent and affordable shared ownership.

Weavers’ Court is one of eight developments shortlisted in the category which recognises projects that create homes for older people and are desirable and well designed to meet current and future care and support needs.

The scheme acts as a community hub for local older people to access activities and services, such as the popular café, internet access, hairdressing facilities and a range of activities designed to meet the needs and aspirations of both residents and the wider community.

Vince Walsh, development and regeneration manager at Karbon Homes, said: “We are very proud that this development has been shortlisted in these awards. Weavers’ Court was designed with residents at its heart.

“The scheme utilises best practice in inclusive design and represents a step-change in housing for the elderly, so they can continue to live independently, in their own apartments, but with access to all the care and support they need.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 23.