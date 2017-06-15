Official opening for refurbished home

The Duchess of Northumberland officially opened the newly-refurbished lounge at Percy Court retirement home in Alnwick yesterday.

The facility, run by not-for profit organisation Housingandcare21, was first opened by the then Duke of Northumberland, the current Duke’s father, in May 1984.

The Duchess of Northumberland with residents Kitty Dixon and Lilly Cox at opening of the refurbished Percy Court in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

At yesterday’s event, Bruce Moore, CEO of Housingandcare21, said: “We really value this type of accommodation and we have started to invest significantly in our older retirement courts.” The Duchess, pictured above with residents Kitty Dixon and Lilly Cox, added: “Over the last 20 years, I have opened many places like this and it’s wonderful to see how they have moved on.”

The Duchess of Northumberland has opened the newly refurbished lounge at Percy Court in Alnwick which is managed by not-for profit organisation Housingandcare21. Picture by Jane Coltman

