Official opening for refurbished home

The Duchess of Northumberland officially opened the newly-refurbished lounge at Percy Court retirement home in Alnwick yesterday.
The facility, run by not-for profit organisation Housingandcare21, was first opened by the then Duke of Northumberland, the current Duke’s father, in May 1984.
At yesterday’s event, Bruce Moore, CEO of Housingandcare21, said: “We really value this type of accommodation and we have started to invest significantly in our older retirement courts.” The Duchess, pictured above with residents Kitty Dixon and Lilly Cox, added: “Over the last 20 years, I have opened many places like this and it’s wonderful to see how they have moved on.”