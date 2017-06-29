Official beers launched for the Pennine Way

The first official Pennine Way beers are set to be launched tomorrow.

Launch events will take place at three iconic locations along the trail.

A free guided walk, led by a Pennine Way ranger, is on offer at each location, followed by the opportunity to be among the first to sample the beer in a local pub.

Pennine Light, brewed by The Nook Brewhouse in Holmfirth, will be launched in Edale, the official start point of the Pennine Way. A free guided walk up Kinder Scout will be followed by the opportunity to sample the ale in the Old Nag’s Head.

Pennine Ambler, brewed by Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, will be launched in Horton in Ribblesdale. A free guided walk up Pen-y-ghent will be followed by a chance to sample the beer in the Crown Hotel.

Pennine Walker, brewed by Hadrian and Border Brewery, will be launched in Kirk Yetholm, the official end point of the Pennine Way. A free guided walk onto the Border Ridge will be followed by a chance to sample the ale in the Border Hotel.

The maintenance of the Pennine Way will benefit from a financial contribution from each pint or bottle that is sold, so walkers are encouraged to raise a glass to the Pennine Way.

Further details about each beer, the breweries, and the launch events are available at www.penninewaybeer.co.uk

Trail manager, Heather Procter, said: “The three beers will become more widely available over the course of this summer, so do look out for the iconic Pennine Way logo on the pump clips in your local. By buying a pint of Pennine Way beer, you will be doing your bit to protect and restore this classic long-distance trail.”