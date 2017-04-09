Offering a helping hand to youngsters

Alistair Turner Funeral Directors has donated £100 to The Alnwick Garden’s Forget-Me-Not drop-in programme.

The project delivers fun and inclusive activities for children with additional needs and their families.

As part of the initiative, members learn about horticulture at the attraction’s Roots and Shoots Garden.

The group is currently completing an entrepreneurship session, creating their own business and products to sell at The Garden on Wednesday from 1pm to 5pm.

The donation from Alistair Turner will fund various cooking and baking activities ready for the event.