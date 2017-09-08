Northumbria Police supports seat-belt campaign

Northumbria Police will be supporting a campaign aimed at seat-belt enforcement.

The TISPOL (European Traffic Police Network) campaign will not only highlight the consequences if you don’t wear your seat belt, but also encourage motorists to comply with seat-belt legislation which will contribute to reducing serious injury and fatalities on our roads.

It is also an opportunity to educate drivers on the fairly recent change in law regarding child seat belts, which from March 2017, states: ‘Children must normally use a child seat until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever comes first. Children over 12 years of age or more than 135cm tall must wear a seat belt.’

Northumbria Police Sergeant Matthew Sykes, of motor patrols, said: “It was identified that two in every three child car seats are not fitted properly across the UK and we as a police force have a responsibility to ensure drivers are fully aware of how to keep themselves and their families safe on the roads.

“This campaign is an excellent opportunity to highlight the dangers of not wearing a seat belt and what the consequences can be for you and others if you don’t.”

Under these new regulations, the cushion booster seats will be restricted to older children. Only children who weigh 22kg or more, or 148cm tall will be recommended to use the booster seat.

For full details of the full legislation, when a child can travel without a car seat, fitting a child seat and types of child car seats, visit www.gov.uk/child-car-seats-the-rules

Northumbria Police will be supporting the TISPOL campaign from Monday until Sunday, September 17.