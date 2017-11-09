Northumbria Police is rated as good

A positive culture with an excellent understanding of the demand for its services and solid financial plans – those are the findings of the latest independent report into Northumbria Police.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has carried out its annual assessment of how well police forces are managing finances and understanding demand.

Forces were assessed against the overarching question – how efficient is the Force at keeping people safe and reducing crime? – with four possible ratings available; outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. Northumbria received a good rating overall.

In the three separate areas assessed as part of the inspection, the Force was rated good for understanding its demand; how well it uses its demand; and for how well it is planning for the future.

Among the findings were:

l Northumbria Police has an excellent understanding of the demand for its services and has well-developed processes to uncover demand that is less likely to be reported;

l It has recognised that demand for safeguarding vulnerable people has been increasing and has put extra resources into this area of policing;

l The workforce feels that it can contribute ideas to improve the Force;

l It is investing in IT and recognises the opportunities and threats from changes in technology;

l Its financial plans are detailed and it has solid plans for the future that have been tested and examined independently to ensure that they are fit for purpose.

The inspection found that an area for improvement is for the Force to explore new ways to identify talent and ensure individuals reach their potential.