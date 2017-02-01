Northumbria flies the flag for employers

A health trust has been named the only NHS organisation in the list of top 100 employers for apprentices.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust features in the Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list 2016, compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service.

The trust has taken on nearly 1,800 apprentices over the last 13 years, with many gaining employment with the trust.

Ann Stringer, executive director of human resources and organisational development, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised, for the first time, as one of the very best employers in the country for apprenticeships.

“As a trust, we’re passionate about opening up opportunities for young people and, with the right support, helping them to take their first steps into the world of work.

“For more than a decade, apprenticeships have been an integral part of our organisation. We’re privileged to fly the flag for the NHS in this list and for the success of our work to be held up on the national stage, and we will continue to push the boundaries and look at ways of expanding our programme where we can.”

One to benefit from the trust’s apprenticeship programme is community staff nurse Will New.

After graduating from Northumbria University in March 2015, Will joined the trust, taking up a role in North Tyneside caring for patients at home and in the community.

Will, 29, said: “Quite simply I would not be a nurse and doing a job that I love without the apprenticeship.

“It opened the door into nursing for me and it’s down to the trust and the support they’ve given me that I am where I am today.

“Apprenticeships are a great step up to your career.”