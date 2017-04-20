Northumberland woman through to quarter-finals of MasterChef

Berwick’s Lorna Robertson has made it through to the quarter-finals of MasterChef.

The 22-year-old impressed presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode with her culinary efforts in last night’s episode.

First, she made a faultless prawn linguine, which took her through to the next round, where she had to cook two courses for three former winners – Peter Bayless, James Nathan and Mat Follas.

And they were blown away by her venison carpaccio starter and roast grouse main.

John Torode said: “That is tricky. I know real chefs who can’t cook grouse.”

And Gregg was impressed by her palette, saying: “I thought her flavours were superb, I think she’s got something.”

She was first to be put through to the quarter-final, where she was joined by fellow contestants Fumbi and Nicola.

Lorna will be back on our screens tomorrow night at 8.30pm on BBC One.

She and the five other quarter-finalists face a test set by restaurant critic Jay Rayner. The challenge is to make an exceptional dish, choosing from one of two briefs – either cook a savoury dish that showcases aubergine or a dessert with honey as the star.

After preparing their dish, the candidates must stand before Jay and presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace and hear what they think of their offering and how well they have adhered to the brief.

Lorna, a former local newspaper reporter, now lives in London where she works for a foodie PR firm.

However, she is back in Berwick this week and watched last night’s episode with friends and family.

“Food writing is what I’ve always wanted to do, so hopefully this will help to open a few more doors, she said.

Lorna’s TV appearance on Wednesday can still be viewed on the BBC iPlayer.