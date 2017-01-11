Northumberland water works to undergo £15m upgrade

Northumbrian Water is investing £15million in upgrades to two of its water treatment works in Northumberland.

The work at Warkworth and at Whittle Dene, near ​​Horsley, will help to ensure the highest possible quality of water supply to more than 290,000 homes across the county.

Phased across two years, the upgrades at Whittle Dene Water Treatment Works (WTW) started at the end of last year, while work at Warkworth WTW is to start this month.

At Whittle Dene, the project includes the refurbishment of old tanks, installation of a new tank and apparatus as well as the upgrade of existing equipment.

Meanwhile, the work at Warkworth will see upgrades to tanker facilities and water treatment equipment, the introduction of new security fencing and CCTV, and the installation of new screens in the river intake, which serves the site.

Northumbrian Water’s trusted partners, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB) and Interserve Construction, are carrying out the work.

Glyn Jenkins, project manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are focused on providing the best possible experience and service to our customers.

“This investment at our water treatment works at Warkworth and Whittle Dene will help us to deliver upon that aim.”

Residents interested in following the progress of the work at Warkworth can do so via the website – www.nwl communityportal.co.uk

Northumbrian Water supplies 2.7million customers in the North East with both water and sewerage services and has been named the UK’s most trusted water company.