Northumberland visitor attraction recruiting for 2017 season

Fancy a job as a historical performer or maybe a tour guide at one of the most iconic sites in Northumberland? If so, then Alnwick Castle is recruiting for the 2017 season.

The visitor attraction has a range of seasonal vacancies up for grabs, including State Room and tour guides; language speaking guides; visitor services assistants and admissions till operators; historical interpreters and performers; cleaning operatives; retail assistants and supervisors; and food and beverage assistants.

The closing date for applications is Monday, January 30. Alnwick Castle's 2017 season begins on Friday, March 31, and ends on Sunday, October 29. Staff training takes place throughout March.

For more information about the jobs available and for application details, visit the Castle's website.