Northumberland Tourism Awards: Winners revealed

The winners of the first Northumberland Tourism Awards were announced this evening during a ceremony at Alnwick Castle.
The inaugural event was a celebration of those accommodation providers, attractions and other tourism businesses that make Northumberland's booming visitor industry - crucial to the county's economy - such a success.
Opening the ceremony, David Hall, group head of leisure, strategy and transformation at Northumbrian Water, the headline sponsors, said: "Great tourism businesses are key to Northumberland's success. Tonight we are here to celebrate this sector, the best of the best and everything you do for this beautiful county of ours."
The overall crown was won on the night by the Battlesteads hotel in Wark, which also took gold in the Hotel of the Year category, while the Family Day Out winner, voted for by our readers, was Northumberlandia, near Cramlington.
The full list of winners was as follows:
Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by Northumbrian Water
GOLD: Laverock Law Cottages, Lowick
SHORTLISTED: Northumbrian Holidays, Morpeth
B&B of the Year
GOLD: The Old Manse B&B, Chatton
SILVER: Mill House, Guyzance
BRONZE: West Longridge Manor, Berwick
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Grange B&B, Blagdon
Dog-Friendly Business of the Year
GOLD: Mains Cottages, Beadnell
SILVER: South Tynedale Railway, Alston
BRONZE: The Loovre Ice Cream Parlour, Berwick
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Sun Hotel, Warkworth
Holiday Park/Village of the Year
GOLD: Kielder Waterside
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Stablewood Coastal Cottages, Lucker
Hotel of the Year
GOLD: Battlesteads, Wark
SILVER: William de Percy, Otterburn
Tourism Pub of the Year
GOLD: William de Percy, Otterburn
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Apple Inn, Lucker
Taste Award
GOLD: The Potted Lobster, Bamburgh
SILVER: Cheese Loft Cafe, Northumberland Cheese Company, Blagdon
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Northumberland Arms, Felton; The Percy Arms, Chatton
Self-Catering Property Of The Year
GOLD: Brunton House & Cottages, Alnwick
SILVER: Woodside Lodge, Hexham
BRONZE: Hemmel House, Breamish Valley
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shepherds Cottage, Beadnell; 8 Mill Wharf, Tweedmouth
SHORTLISTED: Williamston Barns, Slaggyford
Wedding Venue of the Year
GOLD: Doxford Barns, Chathill
SILVER: Newton Hall, Newton by the Sea
SHORTLISTED: The Sun Hotel, Warkworth; The Northumberland Arms, Felton
Boutique Guest Accommodation of the Year
GOLD: The Joiners Arms, Newton by the Sea
SILVER: Williamston Barns, Slaggyford
HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Black Bull Hotel, Wark
SHORTLISTED: The Percy Arms, Chatton
Small Visitor Attraction
GOLD: Aln Valley Railway Trust, Alnwick
SILVER: Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre, Heatherslaw
BRONZE: South Tynedale Railway, Alston
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bide-a- Wee Cottage, Stanton; Billy Shiel’s Farne Island Boat Trips, Seahouses
SHORTLISTED: Bailiffgate Museum, Alnwick; Go Ape, Matfen; Kirkley Hall Zoo, Ponteland
Large Visitor Attraction Of The Year
GOLD: Alnwick Garden
SILVER: Whitehouse Farm Centre, Stannington
BRONZE: Alnwick Castle/Kielder Water & Forest Park
Family Day Out (Readers’ Choice)
WINNER: Northumberlandia
SHORTLISTED: Cragside House and Garden, Rothbury; Ford and Etal Estates; Go Ape, Matfen; Kirkley Hall Zoo, Ponteland; Northumberlandia, Cramlington; Vindolanda, Hadrian’s Wall; Whitehouse Farm Centre, Stannington
Overall Tourism Award
Battlesteads, Wark