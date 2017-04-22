NORTHUMBERLAND TOURISM AWARDS: General Election clash forces new event date

A new date for the county’s newest awards ceremony has been organised after the unexpected announcement of a General Election on June 8.

The inaugural Northumberland Tourism Awards evening will now be held on Thursday, June 22, a fortnight later than originally planned to avoid a clash with polling day.

The event was launched earlier this month by Northeast Press’ four Northumberland titles – the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, in association with Northumberland Tourism, the county’s destination management organisation.

It aims to celebrate and reward the very best of the county’s visitor economy – and is already creating a buzz of excitement among businesses, with the tourism body already receiving many inquiries about the event, which will culminate in a spectacular awards ceremony at Alnwick Castle, including a hog roast at Hogwarts!

As well as celebrating the best of Northumberland’s businesses and attractions, the winners will land a place on the shortlist for the North East England Tourism Awards, which take place each November.

With that in mind, the award categories mirror those in the regional contest: Boutique Accommodation/Small Hotel; Bed and Breakfast; Dog Friendly Business; Holiday Park; Hotel; Inclusive Tourism; Large Visitor Attraction; Self-Catering Property; Small Visitor Attraction; Sustainable Tourism Award; Taste Award; Tourism Pub of the Year.

Additionally at our awards, there will be prizes for the best Wedding Venue, Family Day Out and an overall prize.

There are separate entry forms for all the different categories, completed with guidance on how to fill them in from Northumberland Tourism, and they can be downloaded from our website.

The forms must be returned to info@northumberlandtourism.co.uk with the subject Northumberland Tourism Awards by Saturday, May 13. Following judging, a shortlist will be published on Thursday, May 18.