Northumberland set to feature in magazine

The beauty, tranquillity and diversity of Northumberland will once again be showcased to a large audience, this time in a popular publication.

The September issue of the Great British Food magazine will be profiling The Secret Kingdom and what it has to offer.

The piece will celebrate Northumberland as a region and highlight the vast array of delicious food and drink places to stay at and visit along the way, while also recognising the importance of local produce.

Great British Food is a national magazine dedicated to British food and drink and has established a long-standing and loyal readership over the last eight years.

The news that Northumberland will feature in the September edition was highlighted in Northumberland Tourism’s June newsletter.

The document states that Northumberland Tourism is planning and preparing the 2018 Northumberland Holiday and Short Breaks Guide.

Showcasing the very best of Northumberland, the guide is the only county-wide publication covering where to stay, what to do and where to eat in the area.

Research from the 2016 Holiday Guide shows that 87 per cent of readers found the guide influential and 15 per cent of respondents booked a holiday in Northumberland, spending on average £703.68.

A total of 80,000 Northumberland Holiday Guides will be distributed via tourist information centres, mailed to visitors on request and available to pick up in high-footfall areas.

For more information and to find out how you can promote your business in the guide, email advertising@northumberlandtourism.co.uk or call 01670 794525.