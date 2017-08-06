Northumberland Scouts do a good turn by raising money for charity

Determined Scouts have raised hundreds of pounds for Mind – the mental-health charity, by completing a cycathlon.

The young people and adult volunteers cycled 950 miles; the distance between the centre of their district and Kandersteg International Scout Centre, in Switzerland, where many of them enjoyed their first international experience.

The challenge was staged at last month’s Mid Northumberland district camp at Causey Park.

As part of their efforts, the Scouts have also been taking on a community impact project alongside Mind. Not only are the Scouts keen to raise money for the charity, they also want to raise awareness about mental health and mental wellbeing.

As a result of the charity challenge, the Scouts gained their cycling badge.

More than £200 has so far been pledged via the Scouts’ online fund-raising page. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/y8jfh8az