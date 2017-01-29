Northumberland man charged with murder

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a 32-year-old in Hexham yesterday morning.

At 4.07am yesterday, police received a report from the ambulance service that a man had been found unconscious with head injuries outside the Studio Sport Bar on Priestpopple.

Michael Thompson

The 32-year-old victim was treated by paramedics, but sadly died at the scene as result of his injuries. He has been named as Michael Thompson, who lives in Hexham.

Following the incident, officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Archie Henderson, of Redesmouth Court in Bellingham, has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

Extra officers will remain on patrol in Hexham to conduct inquiries and reassure any concerned members of the public.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any useful information to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 194 of 28/01/17.