Northumberland hotel launches weddings inspired by Game of Thrones

A Northumberland hotel has announced that it is launching weddings inspired by the hugely-popular TV series Games of Thrones.

The launch at Langley Castle, the only medieval fortified castle hotel in England, is to take place at its wedding fair on Sunday, from noon to 3pm.

The Langley-on-Tyne hotel is capturing the imagination of couples through stunning imagery recently created by talented photographer, Sean Elliott, who arranged a themed shoot at Langley to give the launch an incredible visual dynamic.

Sean’s images will be used to entice not only couples from the North East, but also brides and grooms living across the UK and internationally.

These couples will be offered a range of options from which to build their bespoke Northern Kingdom wedding, from delivery of the wedding ring by hawk and dragon-themed wedding cakes to arrival on horseback and candles dancing on a medieval-themed banqueting table.

Couples will also be able to sit regally on throne chairs framed by dramatic velvet drapes and positioned in front of ancient leaded windows, as they take their vows, perhaps incorporating the lines from the TV drama: “I am hers and she is mine. From this day until the end of my days.”

While the suggested attire for these weddings will be a medieval maiden dress, with or without faux fur shrug, and a warrior costume for grooms, perhaps complete with sword, how couples choose to bring their dream wedding alive will be very much down to them.

Couples will also be able to select from a specially-created Game of Thrones-inspired menu, devised by Langley’s head chef, Mark Percival, a former North East Chef of the Year.

This menu features dishes such as Mother of Dragons’ Spicy Chicken Wings as a starter and Wildlings Wild Mushroom Tartlet and Theon’s Devilled Sausages for mains, complete with side dishes including Jon Snow peas and the Red Woman’s beetroot and walnut salad. The meal can even be completed with The Wall – a tower of profiteroles.

Langley Castle expects the demand to be huge and bookings will be taken at Sunday’s wedding fair, where all of the photography around the theme will be available to anyone seeking inspiration.

Details of how to reach Langley are at www.langleycastle.com and queries can be taken on 01434 688888.