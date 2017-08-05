Northumberland GP surgeries in the region’s top 10

Two north Northumberland GP practices have been rated by patients as among the top 10 in the North East.

NHS England has released the latest findings of its GP Patient Survey, which is a large-scale, ongoing poll that involves more than a million people each year.

Glendale Surgery staff are delighted with the outcome of the survey. Picture by Jane Coltman

It covers everything from the trust patients have in their doctor, to the attitude of reception staff and how easy it is to get an appointment.

And the results show that Belford Medical Practice is ranked third in the North East, while The Glendale Surgery in Wooler was rated seventh.

This means that among all 7,372 surgeries in the UK, Belford was number 20, with Glendale in at number 58.

The responses for both practices make for pleasing reading for the staff.

The results for Belford show:

96.5 per cent had a good experience of making an appointment; 96.4 per cent were satisfied with waiting times at the surgery; 99.1 per cent thought the GP gave them enough time; 99.6 per cent thought the GP listened to them; 84.7 per cent ‘definitely’ have confidence and trust in the GP; 99.7 per cent had a good overall experience; 96 per cent would recommend it to a newcomer to the area; 83 per cent usually get to see or speak to their preferred GP; 96 per cent of respondents describe their experience of making an appointment as good; 98 per cent of respondents find it easy to get through to this surgery by phone; 100 per cent of respondents had confidence and trust in the last nurse they saw or spoke to; 96 per cent of respondents say the last nurse they saw or spoke to was good at listening to them; 100 per cent had confidence and trust in the last GP they saw or spoke to.

Meanwhile, in Wooler:

100 per cent had a good experience of making an appointment; 92.2 per cent were satisfied with waiting times at the surgery; 95.3 per cent thought the GP gave them enough time; 97 per cent thought the GP listened to them; 83.2 per cent ‘definitely’ have confidence and trust in the GP; 100 per cent had a good overall experience; 98 per cent would recommend it to a newcomer to the area; 95 per cent usually get to see or speak to their preferred GP; 100 per cent describe their experience of making an appointment as good; 99 per cent find it easy to get through to this surgery by phone; 100 per cent had confidence and trust in the last nurse they saw or spoke to; 100 per cent had confidence and trust in the last GP they saw or spoke to; 97 per cent of respondents say the last nurse they saw or spoke to was good at giving them enough time.

The number-one ranked practice in the North East was also in Northumberland – the Scots Gap Medical Group, which was fifth best across the country.

In second place was the Melrose Surgery in Stockton-on-Tees, while the rest of the top 10 were in Teesside, South Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland.