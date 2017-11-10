Northumberland farmer lands CLA role

A Northumberland farmer has been appointed deputy president of the CLA, the membership organisation representing 30,000 landowners, farmers and rural businesses in England and Wales.

Mark Bridgeman, who farms on the north Northumberland coast, said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this role at a time of great change within the agricultural and associated sectors. There are many challenges already in hand, and I relish the prospect of representing members within the region and nationally.

“Lobbying on behalf of our members, who are responsible for managing more than 10 million acres of land, I will continue to seek greater clarity on how Brexit impacts on farming support, seasonal labour, and future trade. Of course, this will be in tandem with our ongoing lobbying efforts on key rural issues such as broadband, rural housing, planning, farming payments and a future farming and food policy.”

For the last 12 years, Mark has managed the Fallodon Estate. It consists of an in-hand farm, let farms, woodland and biomass, tourism, let properties and housing development.

After Durham University, Mark spent 19 years at Schroders as a fund manager. He is now on the board of three London-listed investment trusts and a venture capital fund in Newcastle. He is trustee of the Weston Park Foundation and two other North-East charities.