Northumberland Day up for PR awards

The PR agency behind the first Northumberland Day in May has been rewarded with four shortlistings in the prestigious CIPR PRide Awards.

Catapult PR is nominated for three awards for its campaign to celebrate a county day for Langley Castle, while its managing director, Jane Hunt, is also up for the title of Outstanding Independent Practitioner.

The Northumberland Day campaign itself is in the running for Best Community Relations Campaign, Best Integrated Campaign and Best Use of Photography or Design. Winners will be revealed in November.

Jane said: “A huge amount of effort went into Northumberland Day, so we are delighted to see the campaign wowing the CIPR PRide Awards judges.”

She added: “I am also delighted that a similarly high standard of work for other clients, and the results generated from it, have resulted in a shortlisting for the Outstanding Independent Practitioner award.

“We love working with all of our clients, as an extension of their team, whatever its size, and are thrilled that we can share this success with Langley Castle Hotel, which has put great faith in us and our ideas.”