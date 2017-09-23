It’s not all landscapes in Northumberland Camera Club. One of the delightful things about it is the variety of images, from still life to wildlife.

The textures and patterns of a weather-worn stamp dispenser in Berwick caught David Tanner’s eye.

Quite different from that, the pristine dining room of HMY Britannia was captured by Claire Wallace-Watson.

A boat on the beach made great lead-in lines for Darren Chapman’s photo.

And Kevin Murray showed his perfect timing with a leaping red squirrel.

Lobsters were on the menu for David Jenkins when he visited Seahouses, and Chris Cockburn created a candle-lit still life.

New members are joining us all the time and posting super images.

The bikers at the Lindisfarne Festival were pictured by new member Japhet Be.

Dave Henderson, a regular who has been with us since the beginning, entitled his image Blowing in the Wind.

As you can see from Dave’s image, autumn is on the way, although I am not sure that we really had a summer. Next week, some handy hints for autumnal photography.

Everyone is welcome to join Northumberland Camera Club.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

You can also email photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

